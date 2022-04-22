Urfi Javed SHOCKS fans with her new Mermaid look: watch viral video

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed looks hot in a pink co-ord, Urfi was seen posing for the paps and chit-chatting. Have a look at the video now.

Urfi Javed Mermaid Dress: Bigg Boss ott fame Urfi Javed once again making headlines with her bizarre fashion choices. Urfi was recently snapped wearing a mermaid-like dress, she looks extremely gorgeous in a pink co-ord outfit. Urfi Javed raised the temperature in that look. Urfi Javed is quite popular with the paparazzi and often sees interactions with media people and posing for them. Although Urfi Javed is known for her unique fashion sense, she is often seen being trolled and praised. Have a look at the video to know more.