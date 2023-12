Social media sensation Urfi Javed more or less manages to remain in the headlines for her unusual dressing style and ...

Social media sensation Urfi Javed more or less manages to remain in the headlines for her unusual dressing style and bold statements. The 26-year-old never leaves any opportunity to stun the nation and has won praise for her innovative attires quite a few times.Urfi keeps posting super bold photos and videos of herself and also gets trolled for the same. The actress, who has remained away from experimenting with her clothes for a long time, made an appearance with an eccentric outfit, leaving netizens in splits.Urfi Javed was spotted wearing an unusual outfit that appeared like a huge wired thing stuck on her chest, while she wore an all-black outfit that covered her entire body.