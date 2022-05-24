Urfi Javed spices up a dull day with her 'Garden of Eve' avatar – Watch video

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    May 24, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Urfi Javed: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again updated her Instagram and shared a video in which she is wearing a green color bikini and as usual, mixed comments of people are coming out on this video of Urfi. Some people are praising the beauty of Urfi in the comments, while some people are also seen making very useless comments on the post. Urfi Javed is seen dancing in a bikini in the video. Well, this is not the first time that Urfi's video is going viral. Urfi Javed keeps on trending for some reason or the other. Check out the video for more information.

