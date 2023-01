View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Internet sensation Urfi Javed was seen outside a Gurudwara in a black dress. The actress had said some time that she really liked the concept of community service that was linked to Sikhism on Twitter. Urfi Javed has claimed that she is an atheist and does not follow any religion. Dressed in a black Punjabi suit, Urfi Javed distributed prasad to the paparazzi too. Fans were in disbelief seeing her in a fully dressed avatar. On Friday, she was seen on the roads in a conical bra and black skirt. The look went viral and how. Take a look at some of the comments... Also Read - Urfi Javed, Zain Imam, Anjum Fakih and more TV celebs who struggled to rent a house in Mumbai

Urfi Javed was last seen on MTV Splitsvilla. The actress got into a controversy with a lady politician from the state's ruling party. Also Read - Urfi Javed claims she's unable to find house on rent being a Muslim; reveals why she's banned from Muslim society