Urfi Javed is very much aware of what is doing and what is eating and it's high time people should stop bothering and wasting their time on her by filing an FIR and more. The latest one to lodge an FIR against Urfi is the lady named Shabnam who apparently wants to gain some publicity in Urfi’s name as per her claim. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has strongest reacted to an FIR against her, and this is what she has to say. Well, everyone has a right to live freely in this country and Urfi belongs here too.