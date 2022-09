Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna once again get into the cat fight. Chahatt called Urfi Brainless. To know more about watch the video.

Urfi Javed vs Chahatt Khanna: Urfi Javed is a social media sensation. Paparazzi are always after her to capture her new outfits. Fans also always wait for a new look. But this time, Urfi Javed is in the limelight not because of her wired and bold outfit; this time she is in the limelight because of her catfight with actress Chahatt Khanna. She is called Urfi Javed, 'Brainless and she does not deserve to be a mother or a wife.' After this, Urfi Javed posted the video in reply. Urfi said, "Tune do baar biwi ban kar kya ukhaad liya"?. To know more about this, watch the full video.