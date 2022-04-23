View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed, who has always been in the news for her bizarre outfits, recently bought a new car. The actress gets clicked by paparazzi mostly every day, and recently, when she was spotted by paps she said, “Car change karke batungi bhi nahi.” When paps asked her which car she will buy and if it will be Audi, Urfi said, “Ruko zara sabar karo. Gift karne wala koi nahi hai, khud hi kharidni hai.” Well, this statement of the actress makes us wonder if she took a dig at . The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was gifted BMW by one of her closest friends. Also Read - Hollywood News weekly rewind: Reports of Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith's divorce, shocking revelations in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard assault case and more