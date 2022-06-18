Urfi Javed transforms her plain dress into handmade crystal co-ord [Watch Video]

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed often makes headlines for his unusual style. This time she is seen wearing a dress made of crystal. Do watch the video for more information.

Urfi Javed: Social media queen Urfi Javed has once again appeared in a new look, Urfi Javed was recently spotted in Mumbai where she wore a dress made of crystal which she herself made. Not only this, she has given information about this on her Instagram, Urfi has transformed an old dress and made a new dress, in which she is looking very beautiful. Urfi is often seen experimenting with her clothes and people are often seen praising her, although she was seen trolled by trollers. Although every time she gives a befitting reply to her trollers. Do watch this video for more information.