Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed was recently spotted at the airport. Like every time, the social media sensation was seen in a very innovative style this time too. Actually, the actress was seen wearing a skirt made of jeans. Not only this, she also distributed sugar-free jalebi to the paps. You will be surprised to see the look of the actress. Urfi was looking very beautiful in this look. Urfi Javed was known for her outspoken style as well as she is also known for her fashion. Urfi Javed always remains in the headlines for her looks. Many times her fashion sense is also trolled and many people are crazy about her fashion and style. Uorfi Javed is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her pictures and videos. Uorfi Javed often remains in discussions for some reason or the other. She has got a different identity from the show Bigg Boss OTT. For more information, please watch the video.