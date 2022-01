View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed has been one controversial TV actress. She has been in the limelight for her bizarre choice of clothes. Every time she makes it to the headlines, it is because of her fashion picks. This time too, she has made it to the news as she was spotted at the airport dressed in a risque outfit. She wore a cutout top with bodysuit pattern done in net. Netizens scratched their heads over what and why did she choose an outfit like that to travel. She got massively trolled for the same with many asking her to change her designer. As she genrally wearing quite revealing clothes, she gets questioned over why she never feels cold. In the video, she did answer the query. She stated that she does not like winters and she likes to wear 'chhote kapde'. Also Read - Nia Sharma dances with rickshaw drivers on her latest song 'Phoonk Le'; netizens call her 'Urfi Javed ki ammi' – watch video

Also Read - Urfi Javed gets mercilessly trolled for posing in pink bralette and unbuttoned pants; netizens say 'Arey letter box khula reh gaya'