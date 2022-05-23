Urfi Javed wears a 20 kg dress made up of broken glass pieces [Watch Video]

Urfi Javed once again spotted in a bizarre outfit, wears a dress made of a broken glasses. Watch the video to know more.

Urfi Javed Viral Video: Who does not know Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed today? Urfi Javed, who has gone viral on social media, has made a lot of headlines due to her fashion, and style. Urfi Javed has recently got 3 million followers on social media and Urfi had reached out to celebrate this thing. Urfi cut the cake with the media and not only that, but she also talked to the media as usual. Well, let us tell you that as usual, this time too Urfi Javed's clothes took the limelight, Urfi came wearing a dress made of broken glasses. Everyone was stunned to see this style of Urfi. Check out the video for more info.