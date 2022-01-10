Urfi Javed wears a controversial T-shirt with Javed Akhtar's name on it, reveals she is reading the Bhagavad Gita

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed definitely has learnt how to grab attention. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant was spotted at the airport wearing a controversial T-shirt that had renowned composer 's name in it. The t-shirt that Urfi wore had written, " Not Javed Akhtar's s granddaughter". This T-shirt definitely managed to grab users attention and they even troll her for the same claiming that she can go to any extreme to get fame. While apart from her -shirt one more thing that garbed eyeballs as she revealed of reading Bhagavad Gita, well some users appreciated her for the same and others trolled that she doesn't even know how to hold that holy book. Urfi who often manages to make headlines with her bizarre fashion statements wore a t-shirt and jeans and left the internet surprised that she is fully covered today. any users expressed their shock that how come she is fully covered today. Clearly, Urfi has upped her game to be in the news. What say? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia RANTS against Tejasswi Prakash; Karan Kundrra's sister shows support – watch