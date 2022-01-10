Urfi Javed wears a controversial T-shirt with Javed Akhtar's name on it, reveals she is reading the Bhagavad Gita
Urfi Javed definitely has learnt how to grab attention. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant was spotted at the airport wearing a controversial T-shirt that had renowned composer Javed Akhtar's name in it.
