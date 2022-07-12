videos

Urfi Javed wears a dress made out of a sharp razor, calls it 'razor cut' [watch video]

Urfi Javed made a dress with a blade, this video of Urfi is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Check out the video for more information.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 12, 2022 6:02 PM IST

Urfi Javed: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is often seen in the headlines due to her fashion and style. Urfi has once again shared a video of herself on Instagram and her caption read- "I made the perfect dress for introverts". Urfi has made a dress with a blade this time. This is not the first time that Urfi has amazed people by making a dress, before this Urfi grabbed the limelight for stitching unique clothes. This time Urfi Javed has made a dress with blades. Her video is going viral on social media and people are giving different reactions to the video. Do watch the video for more information.

