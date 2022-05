Urfi Javed wears only bikini top on a beach; gets brutally slammed by netizens; ‘Yahi baaki tha dekhna’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Urfi Javed left the viewers stunned with her latest avatar by donning just a bikini top wear as she was enjoying the beach. The video of Urfi has been going VIRAL and the netizens are brutally slamming her for the choice of her clothes. Urfi who often gets slammed for her revealing outfits doesn't give a damn as she has overcome all the trolls and judgements around her. One user slammed her and wrote, " Tauba tauba pura mood kharab kr diya pura dikh rha hai". Another user quipped, " Is she wearing anything inside". Whiel one more user write, " Yahi baaki tha dekhna". The video of Urfi is been receiving a lot of backlash. Also Read - Naagin 6: After Zeeshan Khan as Nevla, now THIS actress will be seen as a Dragon in Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's show