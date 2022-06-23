Urfi Javed’s dress made of a wire is a too hot to miss; fans say, 'Urfi ji jara 5mtr...’ – Watch video

Urfi Javed who is often seen experimenting with her clothes has once again done something new. She made a DIY dress out of blue wires and shared a video of herself on social media.

Urfi Javed: Instagram queen Urfi Javed is often in the headlines for her unique clothes and bold looks. She often shares her videos and photos with fans on her Instagram account. Urfi has done a new experiment this time again. She shared a new video of herself on Instagram and in the video she is flaunting her new DIY dress made out of wires. She made a top and a skirt with wires. She is looking stunning in her blue wire dress. She captioned her video "yea this is wire! Also, there was no cutting of wires!! I think this looked bomb!! I think I'll be trying different colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement!" This time again she is getting mixed reactions from her fans. Do watch the video if you haven't seen it yet and tell us what you think about her new look!