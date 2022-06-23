videos

Urfi Javed raises up the heat in a stunning saree with a strappy blouse whilst drenching in rain; dances to Shaheer Shaikh-Jasmin Bhasin's song [WATCH VIDEO]

Urfi Javed transforms her plain dress into handmade crystal co-ord [Watch Video]

Urfi Javed dances her heart out on a Shammi Kapoor song in a blue backless dress – watch video

Urfi Javed wears bikini cover made up of ropes, netizens call her 'fish caught in the net' – watch now

Urfi Javed’s dress made of a wire is a too hot to miss; fans say, 'Urfi ji jara 5mtr...’ – Watch video

Urfi Javed who is often seen experimenting with her clothes has once again done something new. She made a DIY dress out of blue wires and shared a video of herself on social media.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 23, 2022 12:07 PM IST

Urfi Javed: Instagram queen Urfi Javed is often in the headlines for her unique clothes and bold looks. She often shares her videos and photos with fans on her Instagram account. Urfi has done a new experiment this time again. She shared a new video of herself on Instagram and in the video she is flaunting her new DIY dress made out of wires. She made a top and a skirt with wires. She is looking stunning in her blue wire dress. She captioned her video "yea this is wire! Also, there was no cutting of wires!! I think this looked bomb!! I think I'll be trying different colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement!" This time again she is getting mixed reactions from her fans. Do watch the video if you haven't seen it yet and tell us what you think about her new look!

