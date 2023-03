Urfi's fashion sense is a reflection of her bold personality, and her fans love her for it. Her journey from innocence to glamour is truly inspiring, and she continues to make a statement with her fashion choices. Watch Entertainment Videos

Uorfi Javed Unseen Picture: Urfi Javed, the popular TV actress, and Bigg Boss OTT contestant, is known for her unconventional style and experimental fashion choices. She has always been confident in her own skin and has never shied away from pushing the boundaries with her outfits. Urfi's bold and adventurous DIY outfits have caught the attention of netizens, with some praising her for her unique style while others criticize her. However, Urfi continues to flaunt herself like a boss, unaffected by the trolls. In this video, we get a glimpse of Urfi's younger days and see how she has transformed over the years, from innocent to glamorous.