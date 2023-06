Once again, Urfi Javed is making headlines with her latest outfit. Watch the video.

Hailing from Lucknow, Urfi Javed is now a few years old in the industry. It is no less than a daily routine for Urfi Javed to surprise fans with her bizarre fashion. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, her unique outfits take away all the attention.She became the talk of the town for her sartorial choices. Her clothes became headlines with many big celebrities even discussing her sense of fashion. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Urfi Javed started making clothes out of absurd things. From a fake nails dress to a dress made out of safety pins, Urfi Javed did it all. Let’s take a look at some of her famous looks that created waves online. Once again, Urfi Javed is making headlines with her latest outfit. Urfi Javed was spotted in Mumbai in yet another revealing white dress with red heart cut-out.