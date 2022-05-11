Urfi Javed's new mermaid look is too hot to miss

Urfi Javed looks beautiful and hot in a blue bikini. Urfi is also known for her fashion sense apart from Bigg Boss OTT and is always seen in the headlines due to her style

Urfi Javed: Urfi Javed has once again amazed people with her hot look. Urfi Javed has recently posted a reel on Instagram, which has become viral on sight. In the reel, Urfi is wearing a blue colored bikini in which she is looking very hot. People are surprised to see this video of Urfi. As always, people are seen making both positive and negative comments on her new video of Urfi Javed. Urfi is also known for her fashion sense apart from Bigg Boss OTT and is always seen in the headlines due to her style. To know more watch the video now.