In a shocking turn of events, actress Urfi Javed's under-eye treatment has ended in a disaster, leaving her and fans dismayed. A video circulating on social media has captured the unfortunate outcome of the treatment, which has left Urfi visibly upset.

In a shocking turn of events, actress Urfi Javed's under-eye treatment has ended in a disaster, leaving her and fans dismayed. A video circulating on social media has captured the unfortunate outcome of the treatment, which has left Urfi visibly upset.

The video showcases Urfi's under-eye area with evident complications, including swelling and discoloration. It is apparent that the treatment has not yielded the desired results and has instead led to an unfavorable aesthetic change. Fans, who were eagerly following Urfi's journey, have expressed their concern and disappointment over the outcome of the procedure. Many have rallied behind her, offering words of support and encouragement during this challenging time. The video has sparked discussions about the risks associated with cosmetic treatments and the importance of thorough research and choosing qualified professionals. It serves as a cautionary reminder for individuals considering similar procedures to prioritize safety and consult reputable experts. Urfi Javed's under-eye treatment gone wrong highlights the potential pitfalls of cosmetic procedures and the emotional toll they can have on individuals. As the video continues to circulate, it raises awareness about the importance of making informed decisions when it comes to altering one's appearance.