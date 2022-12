View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A day after Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident on the Delhi - Dehradun Highway, Urvashi Rautela was seen at the airport. As we know, the cricketer and the actress have an alleged history which has led to much mockery of the latter on social media. She also gave an interview about him while he dismissed her as an attention seeker. Rishabh Pant is now admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he is stable. It seems he will be out of action for six months or so. Insensitive netizens left comments on whether Urvashi Rautela was going to meet the Indian player. Yesterday, she put a cryptic post Praying and fans wondered who was it for. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher already met Rishabh Pant and his mother.