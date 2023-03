Actress Urvashi Rautela was criticized for her outfit after being spotted in Mumbai with American singer Jason Derulo, but fashion is subjective and everyone has their own style. Watch Videos.

Urvashi Rautela glows in metallic corset top: Actress Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted in Mumbai with American singer Jason Derulo, with whom she has collaborated on a song in the past. While the two are known to be good friends, Urvashi was unfortunately in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The actress was criticized online for her outfit, which consisted of a shimmery silver corset top and black trousers. Many felt that the clothes were a poor fit for her and commented that she had no fashion sense. While it's unfortunate that Urvashi received negative attention for her outfit, it's important to remember that fashion is subjective and everyone has their own style. Watch Entertaunment Videos.