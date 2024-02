Urvashi Rautela looked absolutely gorgeous and received a lot of love from her fans for her elegant airport style.

Urvashi Rautela recently impressed her fans with a stunning traditional avatar. She looked absolutely gorgeous and received a lot of love from her fans for her elegant and graceful look. She even celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi at the airport. Urvashi Rautela has had a successful career in the Bollywood industry. She started her journey as a model and won several beauty pageants before making her debut in films. Urvashi has starred in various movies and has showcased her talent through her performances. She has also gained a massive following on social media due to her stunning looks and charismatic presence. Urvashi continues to work on exciting projects and has become a prominent figure in the industry.