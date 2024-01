Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has created a distinct identity for herself with her work in a very short time. The ...

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has created a distinct identity for herself with her work in a very short time. The actress has been seen in many big films and music videos. Urvashi Rautela is known not only for her acting and beauty but also for her fashion. The actress has also been spotted many times in very expensive outfits. Urvashi often remains in the headlines for her personal life. Recently the actress has been spotted in Mumbai where she has been spotted in a very stylish avatar. The actress was looking amazing in the golden dress. Urvashi Rautela is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her videos and photos on social media. For more information please watch the video.