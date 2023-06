Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood. She has always won the hearts of her fans with her lovely smile and kind heart. To know more watch the video

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood. She has always won the hearts of her fans with her lovely smile and kind heart. She started her acting career in veteran actor Sunny Deol’s action drama Singh Saab the Great (2013), though the film failed at the Box Office, she made her unique identity. 25 Feb 1994 born Urvashi was just 19 at that time. In 2015, the actress has crowned Miss Diva – 2015 before that she won several beauty pageants Miss Teen India (2009), Miss Asian Supermodel (2011), and others. Her item songs Daddy Mummy, Haseeno Ka Deewana, and singles LoveDose, Laal Dupatta, and Gal Ban Gayi were chartbusters of the past decade.