videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in Maldives; shows off her enviable curves in a blue bikini – watch video

Videos

Did you know Urvashi Rautela wore a dress worth Rs.40 Crore? Have a look at the most expensive dresses of her

Videos

Urvashi Rautela trolled for her airport look; netizens say 'seedha bed se uthke aayi hai'- watch video

Entertainment News

Urvashi Rautela showing off her curves in a body-hugging gown with plunging neckline will make your eyes pop

Urvashi Rautela opened up Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and movie The Kashmir Files; Watch Video

Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela Shares her views on director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher. Urvashi revealed that she shall be seen in a non-glamour position within the upcoming sequence.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 30, 2022 5:11 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela Speaks About Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher- Former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela Sharing her views on director Vivek Agnihotri, actress Urvashi Rautela said, “I think he is fabulous.” “So is Anupam Kher Sir, And the entire cast and crew,” she added. Urvashi reveals about her upcoming Hollywood project and she also talks about the movie Kashmir files. Urvashi revealed that she shall be seen in a non-glamour position within the upcoming sequence. For more stories watch the video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all