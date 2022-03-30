Urvashi Rautela opened up Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and movie The Kashmir Files; Watch Video

Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela Shares her views on director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher. Urvashi revealed that she shall be seen in a non-glamour position within the upcoming sequence.

Urvashi Rautela Speaks About Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher- Former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela Sharing her views on director Vivek Agnihotri, actress Urvashi Rautela said, “I think he is fabulous.” “So is Anupam Kher Sir, And the entire cast and crew,” she added. Urvashi reveals about her upcoming Hollywood project and she also talks about the movie Kashmir files. Urvashi revealed that she shall be seen in a non-glamour position within the upcoming sequence. For more stories watch the video.