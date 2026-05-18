Urvashi Rautela TROLLED, Cannes 2026 look raises eyebrows [Video]

Urvashi Rautela TROLLED, Cannes 2026 look raises eyebrows [Video]

Urvashi Rautela is once again the talk of Cannes, but this time for all the wrong reasons. Memes and sarcastic comments flooded X and Instagram within minutes of her appearance. Several fashion critics also weighed in, saying the look missed the mark for the elegance Cannes is known for. This isn’t the first time Urvashi has faced backlash for her Cannes wardrobe. Every year, her red carpet moments spark debate, and 2026 is no different.Watch the video to see Urvashi’s full look, the trolling it sparked, and why her Cannes 2026 appearance is raising eyebrows everywhere. Watch the video to find out more detials.