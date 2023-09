Actress Urvashi Rautela makes heads turn as she flaunts her perfect toned figure at Mumbai airport. Watch the video to see her full look.

Urvashi Rautela turns heads with her stunning all-pink look at the airport! Sporting a chic pink outfit, she exudes elegance and confidence as she makes her way through the terminal. The vibrant shade of pink perfectly complements her radiant personality, adding a touch of glamour to her travel ensemble. With her impeccable fashion sense, Urvashi effortlessly stands out from the crowd, captivating everyone's attention. Her outfit choice showcases her bold and fearless fashion choices, making a statement wherever she goes. As she struts through the airport, she embodies grace and poise, leaving a lasting impression on onlookers. Urvashi's airport look is a perfect blend of style and comfort, allowing her to navigate through her travels with ease.From head to toe, she embraces the pink theme, showcasing her impeccable taste in fashion. Urvashi Rautela continues to inspire and set trends, proving that even at the airport, she knows how to make a fashionable entrance.