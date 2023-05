Get insights into the fitness and diet secrets of Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela, known for her toned and lean figure, and her roles in films such as Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. Watch Entertainment Video.

How Urvashi Rautela Stays in Shape: Urvashi Rautela is a well-known actress in the Indian film industry, popular for her roles in films like Sanam Re, Singh Saab The Great, and Great Grand Masti. Apart from her acting skills, Urvashi is also famous for her svelte and toned figure, which has garnered much attention and admiration. She follows a rigorous workout regime to maintain her physique, which includes cardio, strength training, and yoga. Urvashi also pays close attention to her diet, which comprises high-protein foods, veggies, fruits, and healthy fats. She believes in the power of hydration and consumes plenty of water and green tea. With her dedication and hard work, Urvashi Rautela is an inspiration to many who aspire to achieve a fit and healthy lifestyle. Watch Entertainment Video.