UT 69 is directed by Shahnawaz Ali. The film starring Raj Kundra will release in cinemas on 3rd November.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is all set to start his acting career. Raj Kundra's film UT 69 is going to hit the big screen soon. The trailer of this film has been released. Recently, a press conference was held to launch the trailer of the film UT 69. In this event, the actor shared many things with the media. But a video of this event is currently going viral on social media. In this video, the actor is seen talking about Shahrukh Khan.