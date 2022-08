Vaani Kapoor has done several movies with big Bollywood stars, but do you know what she used to do before joining Bollywood? Let's watch the video to know about Vaani Kapoor's profession.

Vaani Kapoor Birthday Special: Shamshera actress Vaani Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the movie "Shuddh Desi Romance" with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After this movie, she never looked back. She has done several movies with many big Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushman Khurana, and more. She did fantastic work in movies like War, Befirkre, and others. Not just acting, she has some groovy dance moves also. Her fans really liked her when she danced. Vaani has also done a movie with Akshay Kumar, 'Bell Bottom', but do you know that before joining Bollywood she used to work in hotels? Today, Vaani Kapoor is celebrating her birthday. Watch the video to learn about the actress.