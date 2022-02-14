videos

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 14, 2022 1:39 PM IST

Mahekk Chahal made her acting comeback with Naagin 6 which started airing on Colors TV on 12th Feb 2022. BollywoodLife recently interacted with the actress and while talking to us about her Valentine’s Day plans, Mahekk revealed that she is single. When asked what qualities she wants in her partner, first the actress quipped about the qualities that her man should have, but later said, “There’s no perfect man, there’s no perfect woman. There’s just chemistry and an understanding jo zindagi mein hona chahiye. Our stories get attached to imperfect people only, and when you understand something that’s imperfect and make a relationship with it, and convert it into trust, that’s called a perfect relationship.”

