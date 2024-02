Valentine's Day 2024: Ghoomer diva Saiyami Kher reveals why self-love is important around the hullabaloo of celebrating Valentine's Day.

Ghoomer actress Saiyami Kher who has been winning hearts for her outstanding performance in the film has a very beautiful message to all the singles and couples out there this Valentine’s Day. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024, let’s not forget to first celebrate yourself, as it’s the utmost important thing to do. Saiyami spoke exclusively to BL and shared the importance of self-love this Valentine’s Day. "Self-love is most important because it’s the most important thing to love yourself, if you love yourself, you are confident, you feel happy, and you sleep well. And I feel sleeping well is the most important thing, if you love yourself. But I also feel we should balance it out and think about others.".