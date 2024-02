Valentine's Day 2024 special: In an exclusive interaction, Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik celebrate the day of love, where the couple asserts why friendship is the main ingredient for a successful relationship.

Valentine's Day 2024 special: In an exclusive interaction, renowned actor Mohit Malik celebrates the love day with his wife Aditi Malik, who is a successful entrepreneur. Aditi and Mohit have been happily married for the past 14 years. They also had a courtship for a good four to five years before saying an official yes to each other. In the 18 years of their partnership, Aditi and Mohit reveal what worked for them and still helps their relationship - the friendship they have with each other.

In the above video, Mohit stated that the friendship between them has always been alive, and that's the best part of their marriage. Aditi stated that over the years, the friendship has grown so strong that today they don't even need words to communicate any major or minor thing to each other. The couple also asserted that it's not necessary that people should celebrate Valentine's Day only with their partners. The couple states that the joyous day can be celebrated with anyone whom you love dearly, be it your parents, siblings, or friends. Check out the full video above.