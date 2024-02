Valentine's Day 2024: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor Shahid Kapoor cannot stop laughing when asked Kriti Sanon about self love as she has a very hilarious reaction. Don't miss the fun banter in an exclusive interview with BL.

Kriti Sanon who is basking success for her latest release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha got candid with BollywoodLife ahead of the release of the film. When we questioned Kriti about the importance of self-love, without being tardy she admitted that she is done with self-love. "Hogaya mera bahut self love abhi, I have had enough". Shahid Kapoor who was along with her interview advised her to find a SIFRU (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) for herself, to which she says," It's an impossible live story, you want me to go for that". Shahid adds that there are lots of boys around," You are very busy", he added. Kriti added they can have a conversation after the interview ends. Indeed Kriti was hilarious and we love this honesty of the diva.