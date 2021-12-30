videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Valimai making video: Makers show Ajith’s bike ACCIDENT; film promises to offer HIGH-OCTANE ACTION

Videos

Double XL: Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to bring a story of two PLUS SIZE women on the big screen

Entertainment News

Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty looks as dashing and dynamic as dad Suniel Shetty and is ready to set screens on fire with Tara Sutaria

Interviews

Are Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Thala Ajith's Valimai releasing on OTT or in theatres? Huma Qureshi ANSWERS [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar's film promises an action extravaganza full of awesome moments

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar's film is a treat for all his fans who love action and the charisma that the superstar brings on the screen

Urmimala Banerjee   |    December 30, 2021 6:41 PM IST

It is finally here. After waiting for months, fans of Ajith Kumar have got the trailer of Valimai. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and promised by Boney Kapoor. If you ask us in one word, it is an adrenaline rush like none other. Ajith Kumar's charisma, swag and love for adventure shines through in the trailer. Kartikeya Gummakonda makes a good impression as a villain. Obviously the highlights are the motorcycle chase sequences where Ajith Kumar goes all guns blazing. The movie is loaded with testosterone and looks perfect for a family outing.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all