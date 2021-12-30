Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar's film promises an action extravaganza full of awesome moments

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar's film is a treat for all his fans who love action and the charisma that the superstar brings on the screen

It is finally here. After waiting for months, fans of Ajith Kumar have got the trailer of Valimai. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and promised by Boney Kapoor. If you ask us in one word, it is an adrenaline rush like none other. Ajith Kumar's charisma, swag and love for adventure shines through in the trailer. Kartikeya Gummakonda makes a good impression as a villain. Obviously the highlights are the motorcycle chase sequences where Ajith Kumar goes all guns blazing. The movie is loaded with testosterone and looks perfect for a family outing.