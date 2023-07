If you look at theis video of Palak Tiwari, you'll agree that the Bijlee Bijlee sensation can give popular Bollywood DIVAs a run for their money.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has already entered the entertainment industry. She became famous as the Bijlee Bijlee girl and is now gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and others. The gorgeous beauty is also an Instagram queen. In fact, she is a DIVA already. And Palak can give a tough time to the other popular Bollywood actresses who have been ruling hearts.The confidence Palak Tiwari exudes in each of her photoshoot is surprising given her age. Palak is just starting out and is actually the talk of the town.