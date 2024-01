The press conference for the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism was held yesterday. Among the celebrity guests ...

The press conference for the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism was held yesterday. Among the celebrity guests at the event were Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. In a video shared on Instagram, Varun was seen wearing a black outfit with a pair of black formal shoes. Karan was also seen twinning in black but he styled his outfit with a pair of white shoes. Janhvi was seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of black pants. While Janhvi did not participate in the ceremony, Varun and Karan were seen lighting of the diya. Watch the video to know more.