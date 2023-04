Varun Dhawan is also one of the most expensive stars in Bollywood. He is known for his love for luxury cars and owns several high-end vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7, and Nissan GTR. On his 36th birthday, fans and admirers are wishing him all the love and success. Watch Entertainment Videos.

