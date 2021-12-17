Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha Dalal in a reel on Teri Bhabhi song; fans say 'Lovely Bhabhi'
Varun Dhawan has shared a reel with his wife Natasha Dalal on the song Teri Bhabhi. The actor in the caption has revealed that how he convinced his wife to do a reel with him. View Post!
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1