Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha Dalal in a reel on Teri Bhabhi song; fans say 'Lovely Bhabhi'

The song Teri Bhabhi from Coolie No. 1 (2020) always trends on Instagram reels. Recently, made a reel on it with his wife Natasha Dalal and captioned it as, "Teri bhabhi khadi hai ♾ I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it's trending after an entire year so she obliged." Well, fans of the actor are loving the video, and while some are calling them a 'cute couple', some have commented 'Lovely Bhabhi'.