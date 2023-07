Varun Dhawan, a prominent Bollywood actor, recently opened up about why he intentionally avoided talking to Janhvi Kapoor, his co-star on the set of their upcoming film "Bawaal."

Varun Dhawan, a prominent Bollywood actor, recently opened up about why he intentionally avoided talking to Janhvi Kapoor, his co-star on the set of their upcoming film "Bawaal." In a candid revelation, Dhawan shared his reasoning behind the unusual behavior. According to Dhawan, his decision to keep his distance from Kapoor was not due to any personal animosity or conflicts but was, in fact, a conscious effort to stay in character. Dhawan plays a brooding and emotionally intense character in "Bawaal," and he believed that maintaining a certain level of detachment from Kapoor would help him immerse himself deeper into his role. Dhawan further explained that he finds it easier to tap into the required emotions when he maintains a certain distance from his co-stars during the shooting process. By limiting their interactions off-camera, he can create a sense of intrigue and mystery around their on-screen relationship, ultimately enhancing the authenticity of their performances. The revelation sparked curiosity and speculation among fans and the media, with many commending Dhawan's dedication to his craft. While maintaining professional boundaries on set is not uncommon in the film industry, Dhawan's candid explanation shed light on his commitment to delivering a compelling and believable portrayal in "Bawaal."