videos

Watch Next

Videos

Oscars 202 adds 'Fan Favorite' category to vote for your favorite films, Here's how you can do it - Watch

Videos

SRK to Aamir Khan: Bollywood actors who are all set to make a comeback this year, Watch full list

Videos

Kangana Ranaut criticizes Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, calls it a 'Trash' - Watch

Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty indulges in fun rapid fire round, reveals her favorite make-up product and whom she liked the most in BB 15, Watch

Veteran Musician And Disco King Bappi Lahiri Dies At 69 Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Details Inside - Watch

Many big celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar and Shubhash Ghai have mourned the loss of the legendary singer. Bappi Lahiri's death has indeed caused a huge loss and void to the music industry. RIP Bappi Lahiri !

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 16, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Bappi Lahiri death: One of the most prominent faces of music industry, legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lairi passed away on Tuesday night at Mumbai's Criticare Hospital. Reportedly, the singer was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and chest infection. He suffered from Covid-19 last year and had OSA since last one year. He has lend his voice to some memorable hit songs like Ooh La La, Disco Dancer, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar Bna Chain Kahan Re And Many more. Many big celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar and Shubhash Ghai have mourned the loss of the legendary singer. Bappi Lahiri's death has indeed caused a huge loss and void to the music industry. RIP Bappi Lahiri !

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all