Veteran Musician And Disco King Bappi Lahiri Dies At 69 Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Details Inside - Watch

Bappi Lahiri death: One of the most prominent faces of music industry, legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lairi passed away on Tuesday night at Mumbai's Criticare Hospital. Reportedly, the singer was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and chest infection. He suffered from Covid-19 last year and had OSA since last one year. He has lend his voice to some memorable hit songs like Ooh La La, Disco Dancer, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar Bna Chain Kahan Re And Many more. Many big celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar and Shubhash Ghai have mourned the loss of the legendary singer. Bappi Lahiri's death has indeed caused a huge loss and void to the music industry. RIP Bappi Lahiri !