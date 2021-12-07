Vicky-Kat latest wedding updates: Karan Johar to Neha Dhupia, these celebrities will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Rajasthan | Checkout exclusive video

However, due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the guest list of Vicky and Katrina's marriage ceremony will have a total of 120 guests with a very little Bollywood presence.

Vicky-Kat latest wedding updates/Final Guest List: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get married on 9th of December. Reportedly, the couple has reached to the wedding destination i.e. Rajasthan's Six Senses Bawara Fort and all the wedding rituals and preparations have begun. However, due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the guest list of Vicky and Katrina's marriage ceremony will have a total of 120 guests with a very little Bollywood presence. From Karan Johar to Neha Dhupia, here's a list of Bollywood stars who will be attending Vicky-Kat's wedding. Watch video.