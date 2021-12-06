Vicky-Kat wedding latest updates: Vicky-Katrina finally arrive at Rajasthan for wedding ceremony, receive grand marriage welcome, exclusive video

According to the latest reports, the couple will be marrying in both Hindu and Christian rituals. Also, Vicky Kaushal will be making a grand entry at the wedding. Checkout this video to know everything about the this grand wedding ceremony in a much detailed way.
