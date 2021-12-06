Vicky-Kat wedding latest updates: Vicky-Katrina finally arrive at Rajasthan for wedding ceremony, receive grand marriage welcome, exclusive video

videos

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 6, 2021 8:27 PM IST

Vicky-Kat wedding updates : The biggest Bollywood wedding is here ! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie knots on 9th of December in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Bawara. According to the latest reports, the couple will be marrying in both Hindu and Christian rituals. Also, Vicky Kaushal will be making a grand entry at the wedding. Checkout this video to know everything about the this grand wedding ceremony in a much detailed way.

