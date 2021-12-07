Vicky-Kat wedding latest updates: Vicky- Katrina's wedding theme to singer Gurdas Maan performing in Sangeet: Watch video

Vicky Katrina's wedding functions will start from the 7th. the theme of the sangeet is 'bling', the theme of the Mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory, and white. Well, the theme of the wedding is pastel sorbet.

Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Wedding Theme: Let us tell you that Vicky Katrina's wedding functions will start from 7th. Between 7th December to 10th December, there is Sangeet, Mehndi, Wedding, and Reception. Well do you know, there is a theme for every function, yes you heard it right. As per the source, the theme of the sangeet is 'bling', the theme of the Mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory, and white. Well, the theme of the wedding is pastel sorbet. Let us tell you that today singer Gurdas Maan has reached the wedding location for Katrina and Vicky's sangeet ceremony, there are reports that Katrina will perform on songs like "Tenu Kala Chashma", Nachde Ne Saare and 'Teri Ore'. Watch video to know more in detail.