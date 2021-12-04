videos

Vicky-Kat wedding updates: From Sangeet, Mehandi to Reception, Know Vicky Katrina's wedding plans: Watch now

Ladies Sangeet will be married on 7th December, Mehndi Rituals on 8th, Vicky Katrina will get married on 9th according to Hindu customs, the reception is to be held on 10th December

Satakshi Singh   |    December 4, 2021 9:30 AM IST

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Wedding Plan: Vicky Katrina's wedding preparations have started in full swing in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. According to sources, Ladies Sangeet will take place on 7th December, Mehndi Rituals on 8th andVicky Katrina will get married on 9th according to Hindu customs. Also, the reception is to be held on 10th December. Watch the full video to know everything in detail.

