videos

Watch Next

News and Gossip

Sorry fans, NO pictures or videos from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding; VicKat to follow DeepVeer and Virushka

Entertainment News

Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi creates mayhem with her belly dance on Katrina Kaif's song Tip Tip - Watch

Interviews

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty REVEALS how many OTT offers he turned down to ensure his film released in theatres – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Songs

After Katrina’s Tip Tip, fans go gaga over Govinda’s song; hail him as ‘multi-talented’, ‘Hero No. 1’ – Watch

Vicky - Katrina are going to get married in Mumbai before their grand wedding in Rajasthan, Couple put up a new policy for marriage | Watch video

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to get married in Mumbai court before the grand wedding at Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 26, 2021 4:12 PM IST

Vicky Katrina Marriage: As we all know that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in December in Rajasthan. But before that, here is a twist! The couple will tie the knot next week in Mumbai. What is the whole matter? According to the reports, Vicky- Katrina is going to get married in Mumbai court before the grand wedding at Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all