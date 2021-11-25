videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

John Abraham snatches fan's phone who was secretly filming him; what happens next will leave you surprised

Trailers

Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer: John Abraham's triple avatar, dumdaar action and seeti maar dialogues promise a box office smasher

Entertainment News

Satyameva Jayate 2 new release date: John Abraham all set to beat Salman Khan's Antim in the box office game?

Vicky-Katrina getting married next week? Jay Bhanushali evicted from Bigg Boss 15 ? Watch video

Katrina Kaif getting married next week, Jay Bhanushali's shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 15 house, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya's new poster to Kangana Ranaut's reply on FIR. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 25, 2021 8:51 PM IST

Bollywood's Top News: A lot is happening in Bollywood from Bigg Boss 15 major elimination to Katrina Kaif's wedding. Watch video to find out the top 5 news in detail from the entertainment industry from Katrina Kaif getting married next week, Jay Bhanushali's shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 15 house, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya's new poster to Kangana Ranaut's reply on FIR. Watch the video now.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all