Vicky-Katrina wedding latest updates: This is how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fell in love, Know everything on how their relationship took a start | Checkout video

It's interesting to see that neither Vicky nor Katrina have opened up on their relationship publicly and has never made it official. Well, you must be curious to know about how the love story of this adorable couple began. In that case, watch this video to find out.

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 7, 2021 2:15 PM IST

Vicky-Kat love story : The much awaited wedding of the year is finally happening. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to marry each other on 9th of December. Reportedly, the couple have arrived Jaipur and all the necessary rituals for the wedding ceremony has begun. It's interesting to see that neither Vicky nor Katrina have opened up on their relationship publicly and has never made it official. Well, you must be curious to know about how the love story of this adorable couple began. In that case, watch this video to find out.

