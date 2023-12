Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's airport PDA has left fans completely in awe as they walk hand in hand, jetting ...

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's airport PDA has left fans completely in awe as they walk hand in hand, jetting off for a memorable New Year's celebration. The power couple was seen exuding love and happiness as they made their way through the airport, their fingers intertwined in a sweet gesture of affection. Their undeniable chemistry and the genuine happiness on their faces melted the hearts of onlookers and fans alike. Social media was abuzz with admiration for the couple, with fans expressing their love and support for Vicky and Katrina's relationship. As they embark on their New Year's adventure, we can't help but wish them all the happiness and joy in the world. May this be the beginning of a wonderful year filled with love, success, and beautiful moments for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Watch the video to know more.