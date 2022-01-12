videos

Watch Next

Videos

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Abhijeet Bichukale on Weekend Ka Vaar, Bhaijaan warns Abhijeet

Videos

OMG! Rashmika Mandanna, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor – 6 Bollywood actors who've hiked their fees; charge a BOMB now

Videos

Bollywood big movies that may opt for the OTT platform route in 2022; Watch video

Videos

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19, 92-year-old was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the ICU

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to come together for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa? Watch video to find out

For the upcoming movie 'Jee Le Zara' Vicky Kaushal approached for a opposite role with Katrina Kaif, to make their On-Screen appearance as a Couple?

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 12, 2022 6:00 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first time together: The Bollywood actor and Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Movie 'Jee Le Zaraa' have reportedly approached Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Katrina Kaif. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The makers have now approached Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Katrina Kaif and if that happens, 'Jee Le Zaraa' will be the first film together. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same as yet. Watch video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all