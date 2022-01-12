Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to come together for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa? Watch video to find out

For the upcoming movie 'Jee Le Zara' Vicky Kaushal approached for a opposite role with Katrina Kaif, to make their On-Screen appearance as a Couple?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first time together: The Bollywood actor and Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Movie 'Jee Le Zaraa' have reportedly approached Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Katrina Kaif. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The makers have now approached Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Katrina Kaif and if that happens, 'Jee Le Zaraa' will be the first film together. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same as yet.